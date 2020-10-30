Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

