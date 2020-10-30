New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Equities researchers at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

DADA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

