New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

