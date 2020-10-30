New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

