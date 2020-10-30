NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NTCT opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.97.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,186 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $5,744,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

