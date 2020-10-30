Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $22.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 426.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.