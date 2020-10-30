Needham & Company LLC Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

