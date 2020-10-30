National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. National Oilwell Varco traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 434980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

