National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives $66.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $93.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

