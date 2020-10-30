National Bank Financial Trims Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$1.75

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday.

TKO opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$503,025.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

