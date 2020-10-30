National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exfo in a report released on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.