Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

