Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 2,593,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.