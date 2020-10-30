Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter.

MVF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

