Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,248 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

IBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

