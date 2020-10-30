Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 202,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

