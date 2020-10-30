Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 659,656 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCU opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.83 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

