Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.