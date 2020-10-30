Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNOP opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

