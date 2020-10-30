Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15.

