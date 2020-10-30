Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

NYSE CRM opened at $237.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $3,606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total transaction of $2,836,447.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,018,519 shares in the company, valued at $204,630,652.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $175,736,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

