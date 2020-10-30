Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

