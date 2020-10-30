Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 150,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.