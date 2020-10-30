Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASR opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

