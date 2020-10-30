Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.78.

NYSE HII opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

