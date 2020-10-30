Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

