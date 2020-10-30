Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 614,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $154,477,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

