Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,778,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $78.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.