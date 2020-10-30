Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.