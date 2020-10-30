Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $272.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

