Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 463.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 294.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $261,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MVF opened at $8.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

