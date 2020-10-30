Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 770,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Investec cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

