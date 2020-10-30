Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

