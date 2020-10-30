Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

