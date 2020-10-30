Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 35,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 108.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 392.6% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

