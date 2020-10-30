Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Landmark Bancorp worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

LARK opened at $23.95 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 24.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,198 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $46,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LARK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

