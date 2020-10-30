Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.