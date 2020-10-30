Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

