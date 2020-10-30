Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.