Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.