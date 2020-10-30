Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Mackinac Financial worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%. Analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

