Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

