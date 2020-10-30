Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 101.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

NYSE:MGU opened at $16.68 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

