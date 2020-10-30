Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 795 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 614,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $154,477,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.