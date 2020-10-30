Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,106 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.