Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $49.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

