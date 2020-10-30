Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 158,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

