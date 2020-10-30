Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 296.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7,661.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,322 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $38.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

