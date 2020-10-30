Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.