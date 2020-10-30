Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

